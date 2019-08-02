UrduPoint.com
19 Outlaws Including Two Dacoit's Gangs Busted In Islamabad

Islamabad Police Friday claimed to have arrested 19 outlaws including two dacoit gangs and recovered four bikes, wine, stolen valuables and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police Friday claimed to have arrested 19 outlaws including two dacoit gangs and recovered four bikes, wine, stolen valuables and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially drug pushers and land grabbing mafia.

Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. One police team consisted of ASIs Irfan Ullah and Zakir Shah along with other officials has busted three members of a thief gang identified as Abdullah, Ameer Zaman and Wahid Zaman.

Police team also recovered 21 mobile phones, three speakers and valuables. The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed that they were involved in several incidents of looting shops in area of Shehzad Town. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, SHO Tarnol police station Sub-Inspector Shams Akbar, ASI Rana Muhammad Saleem along with other officials arrested four members of a dacoit gang. They were identified as Yaseen Khan, Said-Ur-Rehman, Adeel Khan and Abdullah Jan and recovered four motor bikes, two pistols along with ammunition and dacoity tools from their possession.

Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile SHO Sabzi Mandi police Station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf , ASI Zulfiqar Ali along with police team arrested two members of bike lifters gang namely Aziz-Ullah and Amjad Khan and recovered two motor bikes from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested two accused namely Rashid Sharif and Sam Massih and recovered 40 liters and 15 bottles wine from their possession.

Shehzad Town police arrested accused Zubair and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilore police arrested two accused Nayid Akhtar and Khalid and recovered stolen valuable from their possession.

Sihala police arrested two accused Zahir-Ullah and Muhammad Zahir and recovered stolen property from their possession.

Lohibher Police arrested two accused Sajwal and Irfan-Ullah and recovered two pistols from their possession.

CIA police arrested accused Aamir Ali and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Nilore and Khanna Police and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.

