ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The capital police arrested 19 outlaws including four members of two criminals gang involved in several robbery and street crime incidents and recovered snatched motorbikes, mobile phones, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Monday said.

The Islamabad police had also enhanced vigilance across the city following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

Following the directions SP ( Industrial-Area ) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted police teams under supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi Ghulm Muhammad Baqir including SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Sub-Inspector Imran Haider along with others that was succeeded to nab three persons involved in various robbery incidents at IJP Road. They were identified as Aftab Alias Tabi, Merain Khan and Adnan Alias Addou. Police team recovered snatched mobile phone, motorbike and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of snatching cash and mobile phones at IJP road areas. Case has been registered against them in Sabzi Mandi police station and further investigation is underway.

Similarly Sahms colony police succeeded to arrest a member of street criminal gang namely Amjad Khan and recovered snatched motorbike from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Arshad Mehmood and Bilal Khan and recovered 1050 gram opium and 440 gram heroin from their possession.

CIA police arrested a drug pusher namely Qamer Zaman and recovered 1130 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Moezam Ali and Asad and recovered 195 gram hashish and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Khana police arrested accused Nadeem and recovered one bottle wine from him.

Nilor police arrested accused Aftab Nazeer and recovered 117 gram heroin from him.

Karachi Company police arrested accused Dilshad and recovered 260 gram heroin from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Zafiat Hussain and recovered 240 gram hashish from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Habib gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed has appreciated this performance of police teams