19 Pakistani Fulbright scholars heading to US to conduct groundbreaking research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as nineteen Pakistani post-doctoral scholars received Fulbright Scholar grants to conduct groundbreaking research at leading U.S. universities.

Funded by the United States Government, the Fulbright Scholar Program is a 12-month program consisting of lectures and post-doctoral research.

At a pre-departure orientation for the 19 scholars hosted by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) here on other day, the Deputy Cultural Attach of the U.S. Embassy, Phillip Assis, said that "the Fulbright scholar program is not only highly competitive and an honor for those who receive it, but it also advances the academic and professional ties of American and Pakistani scholars and communities. The US government is proud to sponsor this program and celebrate the many years of academic cooperation between our two countries." The 2021 Fulbright Scholar group includes professors in the fields of psychology, entomology, agriculture, finance, South Asian history, computer science, and biotechnology. They have been accepted as researchers at Harvard University, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, and Purdue University, among other prestigious universities.

USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar congratulated the scholars on their selection, noting that more than 425 potential scholars had applied.

"We are proud and happy that you will have the opportunity to share your knowledge and experience with American colleagues as well as bring back new experiences, both academic and cultural, to share with your students," she said.

The 2022 Fulbright Scholar Program was announced with a deadline of November 10, 2021. For details about the eligibility criteria and application, please visit www.usefp.org.

The grant funds airfare, an incidental research allowance, a living stipend, and health insurance. Since the commencement of the program in 1950, over 400 scholars have embarked on the program. Their research has been published in leading journals. Moreover, 14 alumni currently serve as vice chancellors of leading public and private universities across Pakistan.

USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan. Since its inception, more than 9,000 Pakistanis and over 935 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs. Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States through exchange programs. For more information, visit www.usefp.org.