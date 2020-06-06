19 patients of COVID-19 died, 1475 new cases detected: Chief Minister Sindh

UrduPoint.com
Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed 19 more lives lifting the death toll to 634 while 1475 new cases emerged, rising the tally to 36364.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Saturday, the CM said that 19 more patients died during the death toll to 634 which constituted 1.7 percent of the total patients. He added 1475 new cases emerged when 7030 tests were conducted. "We have 36364 cases in Sindh against 222890 tests conducted so far," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present 17465 patients were under treatment, of them 16138 in home isolation, 61 at isolation centers and 1266 in different hospitals. "At present 388 patients are in critical condition, of them 58 have been put on the ventilators," he said and prayed for their early recovery.

He said that through telemedicine all the patients in home isolation were being treated properly. "The Sindh government has engaged around 500 doctors all over Sindh to keep in touch with patients in home isolation and provide them treatment," he said and added in case of emergency they were being shifted to hospitals.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 554 patients recovered and discharged to their homes. He added that so far 18265 patients have recovered which constituted 50.3 percent recovery rate, the highest in the country.

Giving district-wise break-up of the cases, the chief minister said that out of 1475 cases of the province, 990 cases were detected in Karachi. They include district East 366, Central 223, South 176, Malir 87, Korangi nine and West 48.

He said that Ghotki has 97 new cases, Larkana 64, Hyderabad 59, Sukkur 56, Jacobabad 26, Dadu 19, Shikarpur 13, Khairpur 10, Mirpurkhas seven, Sanghar six, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Thatta two, Umerkot, Badin, Jamshoro, Kambar, Kashmore have one each.

Sindh Chief Minister urged the people of Sindh to be cautious of the virus and adopt SOP as part of life.

