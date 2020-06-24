UrduPoint.com
19 Patients Of COVID-19 Under Treatment In General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:23 PM

19 patients of COVID-19 under treatment in General Hospital

General Hospital GMA Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Akhtar said on Wednesday that 19 coronavirus patients were under treatment in the hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :General Hospital GMA Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Akhtar said on Wednesday that 19 coronavirus patients were under treatment in the hospital.

He said that 41 coronavirus suspected patients were brought to the hospital, out of them reports of 19 patients were received positive, adding that reports of remaining 22 patients were awaited.

General Hospital GMA was fully reserved for coronavirus patients where fourpatients were on ventilators, he added.

