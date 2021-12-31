UrduPoint.com

19 Patwari Candidates Qualify For Test In Kot Adu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 11:00 AM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Final results of newly recruited Patwaris have been released in Kot Addu here on Friday.

According to official sources,Assistant Commissioner Kot Adu Amir Mehmood said that on the basis of written test and interview the recruitment Committee has announced the final results of the Patwaris.

According to Committee 149 candidates participated in Patwaris examination in which 19 candidates were declared successful in the test.The Sources said that transparency and merit have been ensured 100% during the recruitment process,adding that the test was taken under the supervision of highly educated test experts,IT experts and skilled Patwaris of Punjab revenue department.

AC hoped that newly appointed Patwaris will play a vital role for the welfare of masses in revenue related meters.

