19 people shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration shifted 19 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that 19 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and were shifted to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.