UrduPoint.com

19 People Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:54 PM

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

The district administration shifted 19 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration shifted 19 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that 19 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and were shifted to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

4 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

4 minutes ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

4 minutes ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Latvia, Estonia tell Russian ambassadors to leave

Latvia, Estonia tell Russian ambassadors to leave

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.