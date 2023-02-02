UrduPoint.com

19 People Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The district administration has shifted 19 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Thursday that 19 people were picked from downtown area of the city and shifted to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.

