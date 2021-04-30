19 persons with minor offences released from jail

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Saleem visited Central Jail Sahiwal here on Friday and ordered for release of 19 persons languishing in jail for minor crimes

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Saleem visited Central Jail Sahiwal here on Friday and ordered for release of 19 persons languishing in jail for minor crimes.

Mansoor Akbar Superintendent Jail, Malik Muhammad Atif Bin Saeed, Senior Civil Judge, Crime Division Magistrate Section 30 were also present.

During the visit, the G&SJ inspected various sections of the jail including juvenile and women barracks, prison hospital and appreciated the steps taken by the prison administration.

The jail superintendent briefed the sessions judge about implementation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also visited the kitchen for prisoners and appreciated the quality of food and cleanliness arrangements in the section.