19 POs among 89 criminals arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested 89 criminals including 19 proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO), a vigorous drive was launched to arrest crime ratio by nabbing maximum number of outlaws.

During an operation, the police arrested 89 criminals including 19 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) 17 Court Absconders (CAs) and 12 Target Offenders (TOs) in one day, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the police arrested 13 drug traffickers and recovered 3.

750 kilograms (kg) Chars, 2.198 kg Heroin and 480 liters Liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 10 illicit weapon holders along with 10 pistols and many bullets, he said, adding that 11 gamblers were also arrested along with bet money during this period.

He further said that the police also busted out 3 dacoit gangs by arresting their 5 active members and recovered looted items worth Rs.650,000/- from their possession during last 24 hours.