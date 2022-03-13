19 POs held In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 19 proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders involved in heinous crimes from different parts of the district.

Police said on Sunday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the POs and court absconders.

They were identified as Dilawar, Tanveer, Saadullah, Hassan, Qaisar, Shamshad, Tariq, Nasar Iqbal, Khizar, Shoaib and others.