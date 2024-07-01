19 Prisoners Escape From District Jail Rawalakot, AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) As many as 19 prisoners, including six of them waiting for capital punishment, escaped from Rawalakot district jail on Sunday, official sources said.
19 prisoners escaped from District Jail Rawalakot on Sunday, confirmed Bader Muneer, Inspector General Prisons Azad Jammu Kashmir, while talking to APP on telephone Sunday evening.
“Further investigations into the incident are in progress to ascertain further details for determining the jail staffers responsible for this major negligence and dereliction of duties," the IG prisons said in their brief reply to the query by the news agency.
According to the immediate details, 19 of the inmates of the District Jail Rawalakot, including those passing through the imprisonment of different terms for different heinous crimes, including those of murder cases, hailing from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, made their escape from the prison when they were being moved from their barracks for lunch.
The jail staff reportedly failed to overcome the escapers instantly. The alleged absconder prisoner, Hayam Saeed, s/o Muhammad Saeed, r/o Rawalakot, was reportedly injured while making his escape from the prison.
