19 prisoners released from Central Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Zafar Iqbal Tararr visited the Central Jail here on Thursday and released 19 prisoners of petty offenses.

He also visited kitchen, hospital and barracks. He expressed his satisfaction over arrangements besides listening to problems of prisoners.

Judicial Magistrate Shahroz Shaheen Ranjha and Superintendent Jail Ch Muhammad Asgharwere also present.