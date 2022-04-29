UrduPoint.com

19 Prisoners Released From Central Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Nineteen prisoners have been released from Central Jail Faisalabad on personal surety bonds.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Raja Zahid Mehmood, along with Civil Judge Muhammad Sajid Bilal, visited the jail on Friday and ordered for release of these prisoners on personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in cases of petty nature. The judges also distributed Eid gifts including clothes, shoes, etc. among the inmates which, a spokesman for Prisons Department said.

