19 proclaimed offenders arrested

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Karamdad Qureshi Police on Thursday issued its monthly performance report.

According to Police sources Police nabbed 19 proclaimed offenders with recovery of 3000 liters of liquor, 07 pistol 12 bore, 07 snatched mobiles, 04 motorcycles from their custody during last month under its jurisdiction.

Separate cases were filed against them according to law and sent them behind the bars.