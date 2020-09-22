19 profiteers arrested in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Food Department Tuesday arrested five butchers and 14 profiteers in different areas of Peshawar.

The officials of food Department checked hotels and markets in Shah Shaqabool, Gulberg, Gharbi and Hayatabad areas and arrested 19 shopkeepers while violating the public rules and price lists.

The butchers were selling meat on meatless day and the shopkeepers were selling items on high prices.

They warned the shopkeepers not to violate the public rules otherwise they will be dealt according to public rules.