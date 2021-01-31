UrduPoint.com
19 Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:00 PM

19 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 11,000 fine on 19 profiteers on Sunday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the price control magistrate checked prices of daily-use items in various markets and bazaars and found various shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. He warned that those indulging in profiteering would be sent behind the bars.

