19 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 11,000 fine on 19 profiteers on Sunday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the price control magistrate checked prices of daily-use items in various markets and bazaars and found various shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. He warned that those indulging in profiteering would be sent behind the bars.