19 profiteers fined Rs 25,000 in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 25,000 on profiteers in the city here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 25,000 on profiteers in the city here.

Official source said here on Thursday that price checking team led price control magistrate visited Nazimabad, Warispura, D-Type colony, Novelty Pull and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, milk. The team held 19 shopkeepers for overchargingand imposed fine on them on spot.