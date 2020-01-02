UrduPoint.com
19 Profiteers Fined Rs 25,000 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 25,000 on profiteers in the city here.

Official source said here on Thursday that price checking team led price control magistrate visited Nazimabad, Warispura, D-Type colony, Novelty Pull and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, milk. The team held 19 shopkeepers for overchargingand imposed fine on them on spot.

