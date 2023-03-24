19 profiteers held for violation of control price list during Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday started operations against profiteers and arrested 19 people, sealing four shops including a sugar warehouse at East Bypass and Kuchlak area, here.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and on public complaints, the district administration launched a crackdown operation against profiteers under the supervision of AC Sariab Nisar Langu and eight people were arrested during the process.

While Assistant Commissioner (Kuchlak) Arslan Chaudhary arrested 11 culprits, taking action against the sellers of expensive meat and vegetables in Kuchlak.

On this occasion, he also visited the Sust bazaar organized in Kuchlak, in which he issued instructions to provide all kinds of support to the people.

Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu said that public complaints were being received for several days that the shopkeepers were selling meat, milk, and other items at high prices in Eastern Bypass and suburbs.

He said that during this operation, in a raid on a warehouse, a huge quantity of sacks of sugar was recovered and the warehouse was sealed.

It was suspected that sugar was being smuggled and the warehouse owner was given time till tomorrow to submit the documents. Otherwise further legal action would be taken, he said.