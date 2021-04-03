UrduPoint.com
19 Ramazan Bazaars To Be Established In Faisalabad: DC

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:01 AM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that 19 Ramazan bazaars would be established in the district to provide quality items to the people on subsidized rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that 19 Ramazan bazaars would be established in the district to provide quality items to the people on subsidized rates.

Addressing a meeting held on Friday to review arrangements of Ramazan bazaars, the Deputy Commissioner said that these bazaars would be made functional four days before the holy month of Ramazan. He directed the assistant commissioners to devise effective and solid strategy for the supply of quality items of daily use in the bazaars without any interruption. He said the Ramazan bazaars at tehsil levels should be given more attention for making them beneficial for common man. He advised that alternative arrangements of generators for power supply should be made besides taking measures to keep Ramazan bazaars functional in case of rain and storm.

Facility of wash rooms, wheel chairs, rest areas with air coolers and displaying of price boards should be ensured in addition to the availability of medical camps and complaint centers at each Ramazan bazaar.

He also directed to install CCTV cameras in each bazaar for monitoring its affairs from district control room and the bazaars should be geo-tagged. He said that anti corona SoPs should be implemented in these bazaars while agriculture and livestock fair price shops should also be a part of these bazaars which would remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, ADCs Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Khurram Pervaiz, Afifa Shajia, ACs Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, EADA Muhammad Usman and other officers were also present in the meeting.

