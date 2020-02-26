19 Ramzan Bazaars to be set up in Faisalabad: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to set up 19 Ramzan Bazaars this year in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to set up 19 Ramzan Bazaars this year in the district.

Chairing a meeting of traders and businessmen, he said the government was striving hard to provide the maximum relief to the general public.

In this connection, various steps were being taken, he said and asked businessmen to cooperate with the administration for controlling prices of daily use items.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mian Aftab Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present in the meeting.