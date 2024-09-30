19 research journals of IUB recognzied by HEC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Nineteen research journals of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been recognized by the Higher education Commission.

Director ORIC, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Atif said that it is a moment of joy and honour for the editors of the journals of the university that the Higher Education Commission has declared the research activities of the university as authentic and standardised. Dr. Muhammad Atif, Focal Person Islamia University of Bahawalpur Journals, Dr. Shafia Arshad, Assistant Director IT, Muhammad Farid Zamir, Additional Director ORIC, Moeed Abid, congratulated the editorial teams.