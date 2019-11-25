19 rural UCs declared urban in RWP, decision taken to charge property tax to residents

19 rural Union Councils (UCs) in Rawalpindi have been declared urban besides taking the decision to levy property tax on the residents of these UCs

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) 19 rural Union Councils (UCs) in Rawalpindi have been declared urban besides taking the decision to levy property tax on the residents of these UCs.Among these former rural UCs 7 union councils have been included in metropolitan corporation Rawalpindi, 8 Potohar Municipal corporation and 4 in Dhamial municipal corporation, say media reports.These union councils contain 5 lac commercial and residential units.

Every shop has been declared commercial unit separately.

The houses measuring 5 marlas will be exempted from property tax. All larger homes, shops, plazas, markets will be subjected to property tax.Property tax notices are being sent to all of them and these union councils have come under the orbit of sanitary tax, water tax, sewerage tax.These union councils include Shakrial Eastn Shakrial west, Khanna Dak East, West, Rehmat Abad, Dhok Munshi, Chaklala, Morgah, Koth Kalan one and two , Lakhan, Dhamial and Chak Jalal Din.