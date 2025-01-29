19 Senior Registrars Of Cardiac Surgery Recommended For Punjab’s Govt Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM
The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has received the recommendations of 19 Senior Registrars of Cardiac Surgery from the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has received the recommendations of 19 Senior Registrars of Cardiac Surgery from the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood announced that these doctors will be posted in government cardiac hospitals across the province within the next few days.
He emphasized that the recruitment of specialized medical professionals is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen cardiac care facilities in Punjab.
Recent Stories
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff
NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Blind murder traced, two arrested
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation
SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon
Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout
Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recruitment completion
Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to US make progress
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff1 minute ago
-
NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related1 minute ago
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi9 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed9 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists9 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, two arrested52 seconds ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation53 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon55 seconds ago
-
Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout56 seconds ago
-
Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recruitment completion2 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 413 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl13 minutes ago