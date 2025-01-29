19 senior registrars of cardiac surgery recommended for Punjab’s govt hospitals

The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has received the recommendations of 19 Senior Registrars of Cardiac Surgery from the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has received the recommendations of 19 Senior Registrars of Cardiac Surgery from the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood announced that these doctors will be posted in government cardiac hospitals across the province within the next few days.

He emphasized that the recruitment of specialized medical professionals is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen cardiac care facilities in Punjab.