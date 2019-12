FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) ::Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine on 19 shopkeepers for overcharging from consumers, on Friday.

He checked prices of essential items on Millat road, Chibban Road, Mahmoodabad and other areas and imposed fine of Rs 29,500 on violators of price control act.