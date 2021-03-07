UrduPoint.com
19 Shops, Marriage Hall Sealed For SOPs Breach

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 19 shops, stores and a marriage hall and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed seven shops and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on Sultan Bahu Marriage Hall.

AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed four shops and imposed Rs 20,000 for SOPs violation in Cantt area while AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed eight shops in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

