19 shops, other business facilities sealed over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed 19 shops and several other business facilities including commercial plazas and restaurants in a crackdown against the violators of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the administrative officers of the district administration inspected shops and business facilities in their areas of jurisdiction and collectively sealed 19 shops over violation of SOPs.

The big business facilities sealed during the crackdown were included Service and Bata shoes stores on G.

T. Road, Abdul Latif Plaza (Bara Road), NDure Store (Cantonment) and four restaurants in Hayatabad respectively.

Similarly, the managers of various fillings stations and restaurant were also arrested over violation of SOPs.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar the sealed restaurants and shops were consecutively violating SOPs and despite repeated notices they were not using safety masks that prompted administration to seal them.

He appealed both the trading community and people to avoid making crowd and follow official SOPs, otherwise, legal proceeding would be initiated against them.