19 shops sealed for decanting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The civil defense department during crackdown against illegal business of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling sealed 19 shops during the last two days.

According to a spokesperson,three shopkeepers were booked and machinery of nine shops were confiscated, while challan against six shopkeepers were forwarded to court.

The civil defense teams took action against decanting on Jaranwala road, Daewoo road, Rajbah road, Subhanallah chow, Qadirabad chowk GM Abad, and other areas.