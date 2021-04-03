19 shops sealed over SOPs breach

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 19 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed heavy fines on owners/managers for violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed Bundu Khan restaurant at Liberty over SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 12 shops, six restaurants in city areas.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik distributed cheques of financial aid of Rs 20,000each to 39 physically disabled persons in his office on Saturday.