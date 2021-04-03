UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:35 PM

19 shops sealed over SOPs breach

The city district administration sealed 19 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed heavy fines on owners/managers for violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 19 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed heavy fines on owners/managers for violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed Bundu Khan restaurant at Liberty over SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 12 shops, six restaurants in city areas.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and directed the drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik distributed cheques of financial aid of Rs 20,000each to 39 physically disabled persons in his office on Saturday.

Related Topics

Malik Riaz Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tourism promotion in GB govt's foremost priority: ..

2 minutes ago

SMS alert launched to update complainants on FIR's ..

3 minutes ago

Row Over Vaccines, Self Test Kits Emerge in Greek ..

3 minutes ago

DC Sahiwal sets new price of white sugar

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

Getting COVID-19 After Sputnik V Shot Possible, Bu ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.