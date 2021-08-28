UrduPoint.com

19 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

19 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of district administration Friday visited various markets of the city and sealed nineteen shops over violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) .

District administration also booked four shop owners for flouting the directives being issued to prevent corona.

Dozens of shopkeepers were also penalized by the district administration for violation.

Meanwhile, district administration has urged traders, shopkeepers and people to adopt preventive measures and help government to control further spread of corona.

Related Topics

Market Government

Recent Stories

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

Italy reimposes coronavirus measures in Sicily

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan Aft ..

Taliban Hope US Keeps Diplomats in Afghanistan After August 31 Withdrawal - Repo ..

8 minutes ago
 Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

Man Utd, Ronaldo reunite to rekindle past glories

8 minutes ago
 Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British M ..

Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British MotoGP pace

8 minutes ago
 Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Al ..

Egypt dig uncovers 2,300-year-old settlement in Alexandria

8 minutes ago
 Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward ..

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward US

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.