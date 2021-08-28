19 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of district administration Friday visited various markets of the city and sealed nineteen shops over violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) .

District administration also booked four shop owners for flouting the directives being issued to prevent corona.

Dozens of shopkeepers were also penalized by the district administration for violation.

Meanwhile, district administration has urged traders, shopkeepers and people to adopt preventive measures and help government to control further spread of corona.