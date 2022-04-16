UrduPoint.com

19 SIs Of ICT Police Promoted To Next Rank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:13 PM

The Islamabad Capital Police have promoted some 19 sub-inspectors (SIs) to the rank of inspectors on recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), the spokesman said on Saturday

Talking to the media, he said the DPC, held on the other day with DIG Headquarters Sadiq Ali Dogar in the chair, was in line with the special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said a notification had also been issued in this regard, while the badge pinning ceremony was also held in Police Line HQs wherein Muhammad Ahsan Younas pinned badges of next ranks to the newly promoted police officers and cops.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP expressed best wishes for the future professional career of all the promoted police officers and said, "Departmental promotion not only upgrades ranks, but also enhances responsibilities of the officer to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism.

" He said the policemen should perform duty with dedication, commitment and honesty. "Performing duties in good faith will bring good name to the police department," he said adding that his prime responsibility was welfare of subordinates.

"My job is to do your welfare and your job is to serve the people. We all have to work day and night to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens," he remarked.

The IGP warmly congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families.

