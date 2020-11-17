19 smoke emitting vehicles fined

District environment department along with City traffic police imposed fine on drivers of 19 smoke emitting vehicles and warned several others in line with anti-smog measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :District environment department along with City traffic police imposed fine on drivers of 19 smoke emitting vehicles and warned several others in line with anti-smog measures.

Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood said here Tuesday that teams were distributing pamphlets among citizens about preventive measures and hazardous affects of smog.

He said that wearing face mask and eye glasses were mandatory for motorists, especially motorcyclists for their safety against smog.

He said that joint teams of the Environment department and traffic police were taking strict action against smoke emitting vehicles and heavy fines were being imposed on faulty vehicles.