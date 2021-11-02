19 smoke emitting vehicles fined

The district environment department took action against 19 smoke-emitting vehicles on different roads here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district environment department took action against 19 smoke-emitting vehicles on different roads here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, anti-smog teams checked fitness of about 77 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 9,400 on 19 vehicles for polluting environment.