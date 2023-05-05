19 street criminals held; snatched goods recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Cantt Division Police in various crackdowns against street criminals held 19 accused and recovered snatched mobiles, motorbikes, vehicles, watches and other items.

According to office of the Capital City Police, the Police Stations Pashtakhara, Town, Tehkal, Sarband, Gulbarg and Tatara in successful crackdowns arrested street criminals including robbers, mobile and motorbike snatchers and car lifters.

The police recovered 122 snatched mobile phones, 15 motorbikes, one and half Tola gold, Rs 881,000 cash, four motor cars, one each LED and UPS battery, precious wrist watches, one each AK-47 gun and rifle, seven pistols and hundreds of bullets from the arrested accused.

The police after completing the legal formalities identified and handed over the snatched items to their respective owners and started legal action against the accused.