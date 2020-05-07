UrduPoint.com
19 Subsidized Food Items Available At All Utility Stores Of Pakistan Outlets

Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Utility Stores of Pakistan (USC) was selling out 19 food items on the discounted price under Ramazan relief package all over the Hazara division.

This was stated by the USC regional office spokesperson, in a press statement, here on Thursday.

The Federal government has reduced the prices of 19 food items and offered 2.5 billion rupees Ramazan package to the masses in all USC outlets.

The Ramazan package would remain effective till Eid ul Fitr while subsidy on five essential items including wheat flour, sugar, ghee and pulses would be carried forward after the Eid.

All 19 food items are available in bulk at all USC outlets in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and Kohistan where a subsidy of 15 to 20 rupees on basin and pulses and items commonly used in Ramazan such as squashes, sugar and milk were also subsidized.

"20 KG wheat flour bag is available on all USC outlets on 800 rupees, sugar 68 rupees per KG, soft drinks 15 percent subsidy and on tea 8 to 10 percent subsidy was granted," the spokesperson said.

The provision of quality food items and best services to the customers is USCs top priority, we have ample stock in stores and warehouses as well keeping in view the wheat flour price hike in the market.

USC officials are frequently visiting sales point to monitor the flow of food items and availability, they are also monitoring the performance of the USC employees.

