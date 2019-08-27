19 suspects arrested: 900 liters diesel recovered in Karachi

The South zone police, Karachi have arrested 19 suspects and seized 900 liters of diesel during raids and snap checking in its jurisdiction over the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The South zone police, Karachi have arrested 19 suspects and seized 900 liters of diesel during raids and snap checking in its jurisdiction over the last 24 hours.

The police have also recovered four pistols along with 14 rounds, 140 grams charas, 323 mini-packets of gutka (chewing tobacco), four slips of gambling and Rs 1100 cash from the arrested suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Tuesday.