UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Suspects Held During Search Operation In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:58 PM

19 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

The police conducted grand search and combing operation in the areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The police conducted grand search and combing operation in the areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan, the search operation was also participated by personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of bomb disposal squad.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Tarnol and surroundings.

The police nabbed 19 suspects. They checked 300 persons by screening 100 houses.

During the search operations, the officials nabbed 02 accused and recovered arm ammunition recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway from them.

Waqar Ud din Syed said that the purpose of these search operations was to heightened the security of Federal capital and to curb the crimes.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone will be unturned in this regard" the DIG added.

Related Topics

Police Alert Saddar Criminals All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

31 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

43 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

47 minutes ago

The Middle East Institute explores “Pathways to ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism ..

56 minutes ago

NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM lea ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.