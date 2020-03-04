19 suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police conducted grand search and combing operation in the areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The police conducted grand search and combing operation in the areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan, the search operation was also participated by personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of bomb disposal squad.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Tarnol and surroundings.

The police nabbed 19 suspects. They checked 300 persons by screening 100 houses.

During the search operations, the officials nabbed 02 accused and recovered arm ammunition recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway from them.

Waqar Ud din Syed said that the purpose of these search operations was to heightened the security of Federal capital and to curb the crimes.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone will be unturned in this regard" the DIG added.