1.9 Tonne Expired Food Items Discarded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensifying operation against unhygienic and expired food items,
seized 1.9 tonne expired food items, 210 sachets of banned gutka and 20 litres of subpar milk
and imposed fine of Rs 230,000 on violators.
Acting on the direction of Director General Asim Javed, the food teams of PFA conducted
inspections across Multan and Khanewal, targeting warehouses, grocery stores, restaurants,
popular tea stalls, and paan shops.
During inspections in Fazal Park, Khanewal and Haveli Koranga, Kabirwala unearthed a huge
quantity of expired biscuits, spices, substandard beverages, and China salt.
Additionally, enforcement actions were carried out in other areas including Chowk Nawan Shehr,
Gulgasht Colony, Model Town, and near the Arts Council.
A paan shop selling banned gutka was
fined of Rs 30,000, while three restaurants were fined Rs 90,000 for using expired ingredients,
unhygienic kitchen conditions, and improper food storage methods.
In one instance, a restaurant was penalized for using paintbrushes for oiling food, while a tea
stall faced a heavy fine for using low-quality milk.
DG PFA Asim Javed emphasized that all stages of food production and distribution were being
carefully monitored. He stated that food business operators were provided with training regarding
proper food handling and hygiene practices.
Strict action would continue to be taken against those who fail to comply with the regulations,
ensuring public health and food safety remain a top priority, he added.
