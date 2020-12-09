19 transport terminals sealed, 330 vehicles impounded for violating SOPs

The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday informed that it has sealed at least 19 transport terminals in the province for violating prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at their workstations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday informed that it has sealed at least 19 transport terminals in the province for violating prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at their workstations.

The KP Transport Department has also issued stern warning to 1212 other transport terminals for strict abidance to SOPs against coronavirus.

The Transport Department said it has also cancelled the route permits of 24 vehicles for non-compliance of SOPs besides it added the department has impounded 330 vehicles over the violations.

Moreover, a hefty amount of Rs 5783560 was collected as fine from 20722 public transport vehicles on SOPs violations.

Secretary Transport said implementation of SOPs in public transport and terminals would be ensured at all cost.

He said all the regional transport authorities have been directed to send a daily basis report on implementation of SOPs to the provincial government.