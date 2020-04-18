UrduPoint.com
19 Uplift Schemes To Be Completed With Rs 83.10 Million In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

19 uplift schemes to be completed with Rs 83.10 million in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 19 uplift schemes of road and street construction in various localities of the city would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 83.10 million under Prime Minister's Sustainable Development Programme.

This was stated at a meeting by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja. He said the FDA would supervise development projects which would be completed on war-footing.

He said that under the programme, carpeted roads and PCC streets would be provided to facilitate the masses. He directed the FDA officers to ensure complete transparency in tendering process and other departmental procedures.

He stressed for carrying out regular monitoring of ongoing development projects and said that high standard construction would be ensured and for this purpose.

He urged for durable construction and said that durability of public welfare projects is imperative for its benefits to citizens for a long time.

He said that construction sector was very important and significant relating to promotion of economic activities and generating employments.

He stressed for following all guidelines and priorities of government regarding incentive package of Prime Minister Imran Khan for success of this sector.

Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, Deputy Director Engineering Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chattha and others were also present in the meeting.

