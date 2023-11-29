19 Venues approved for political gatherings at Bannu Division

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervaiz Sabat Khel has approved the selection of suitable locations for political gatherings and processions in light of the prescribed code of conduct for the upcoming elections.

According to a notification issued here, seven venues have been approved in Bannu district and six places each at Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts.

The venues selected in Bannu district include Mandan Park, Mira Khel cricket Stadium, Township Park, Dami Pul Ground, Government Degree College Bakkakhel, Committee Playground and Rocha Madrasa.

Those venues which has been approved at Lakki Marwat district are Ragistan Ground, Chawani Ground Landiwa, school Ground Hospital Road Serai Naurang, Colony Ground Tajori, Pezu Ground in front of High School, Parrao Ground Ghazni Khel, Shadi Khel Ground and Masti Khel Ground in front of Tehsil Complex.

At North Waziristan district six approved venues are Airstrip Ground Razmak, Azizkhel Ground Burakhel, Paryat Ground Dosli, Gardai Raghzai Dosli, Football Ground near bus terminal Miran Shah and Football Ground near Darpakhel.

The commissioner said that it would be ensured that rules and regulations were implemented in letter and spirit to conduct fair and transparent elections.

He said as per the code of conduct, each party would submit its schedule of political activities every fifteen days or a month to the district administration, enabling them to continue their political activities in a peaceful manner.

Similarly, he added it was mandatory for political parties to submit a formal request-undertaking to the relevant Deputy Commissioner for the organization of small and large gatherings at designated locations during elections and a reply to the request would be provided within nine days.

In case of denial of permission, political candidates had the right to appeal before the Commissioner of Bannu Division. The decision would be made within three working days.

He added that unnecessary use of loudspeakers and inappropriate language for opponents in gatherings and processions would be strictly prohibited and it would be monitored by investigative agencies.

