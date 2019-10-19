UrduPoint.com
19-year Old Girl Recovered In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

19-year old girl recovered in Islamabad

The Loi Bher police station on Saturday recovered a 19-year old girl following application of her father about her kidnap, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Loi Bher police station on Saturday recovered a 19-year old girl following application of her father about her kidnap, a police spokesman said.

He said that Rafaqat Hussain resident of Rawalpindi lodged the report with Loi Bher police station that his daughter Malaika Nigar went to Civic Centre Bharia Town Phase-IV on October 6, 2019 to meet her friend but did not return.

He named Malik Nomi for involving in kidnapping her daughter.

Police lodged the case and started investigation into the matter.

Station House Officer of Loi Bher police station along with team recovered the girl who told the police that she went deliberately from her home after being dejected due to the attitude of her family members. She further refused to go home and further legal proceeding is underway into the matter.

