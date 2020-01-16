UrduPoint.com
19-year Old Student Kills Mother Of Three For Refusing  him “sexual Relations”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:11 PM

19-year old student kills mother of three for refusing  him “sexual relations”

Surjani Police arrested 19-year old Mohsin Saleem and recovered “the sharp edge weapon” from his custody which he used to kill his teacher Yasmeen—the mother of three children—over her refusal to have sex with him at her home.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) A 19-year old student allegedly killed a woman and her teacher—who was the mother of three—for refusing him "to have sex" her, Surjani police said here on Thursday.

Mohsin Saleem, a 19-year old, attempted to rape Yasmeen—mother of three children—who was his teacher and was living next to his home in Surjani area of Karachi. The woman resisted him and threatened him to tell his act to his family members and the people in the area. At this, he killed her with a sharp edge.

According to Surjani police, the suspect also stole mobile and purse of the victim woman with intention to abolish the evidence. The incident happened on January 5 and since then the suspect was at large.

However, he was arrested by Surjani Investigation wing on Thursday.

“Mohsin Saleem is neighbor of the deceased, and on the day of the incident, he saw her alone and went inside the house. He attempted to rape her but she resisted and threatened him of telling his act to his family and the people in the area on which he killed her on the spot with sharp edge,” said an investigator.

He further said: “He stole purse and mobile phone of the deceased but we have recovered the weapon from his custody which he used to kill her,”

Yasmin—the mother of three children—used to teach students at home in the community.

