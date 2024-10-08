19 years after devastating earthquake, Balakot survivors still deprived of basic facilities

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) As the 19th anniversary of the devastating earthquake was observed, the victims in Balakot and the surrounding areas of Hazara division remain deprived of basic facilities, despite the passage of nearly two decades and the completion of four provincial government tenures.

Despite clear orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the construction of New Bakrial City and the allotment of plots in Balakot city for earthquake survivors, these promises have yet to be fulfilled. Additionally, the construction of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), which was to be built at a cost of 550 million rupees, remains incomplete, and many government schools that were destroyed are still operating in makeshift shelters.

On Tuesday, residents of Balakot and nearby areas observed the 19th anniversary of the earthquake that claimed thousands of lives and devastated the city. At 8:52 AM, a memorial service was held in Balakot, attended by earthquake survivors, members of civil society, and various organizations, who observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims.

The earthquake struck on October 8, 2005, at 08:52 AM, measuring 7.

6 on the Richter scale, resulting in the loss of approximately 80,000 lives and widespread destruction across Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Balakot alone, over 17,000 people lost their lives. Collective prayers for the victims were held at various locations throughout the town.

The disaster inflicted significant damage on the Hazara division, particularly in Balakot and its surroundings. According to the Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), 2,959 schools and colleges were destroyed, yet only half of the affected buildings have been rebuilt.

On this anniversary, survivors continue to wait for the reconstruction of schools and health centers. The delays in the development of New Bakriyal City, where those affected by the 2005 earthquake were to be accommodated, have prompted protests from the residents of Balakot. The 2005 earthquake not only destroyed buildings and infrastructure but also left a legacy of unfinished rehabilitation projects that continue to impact the community.

As of now, complete school and hospital facilities are still lacking in the earthquake-hit areas of Balakot.