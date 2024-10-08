- Home
- Pakistan
- 19 years after devastating earthquake, Balakot survivors still deprived of basic facilities
19 Years After Devastating Earthquake, Balakot Survivors Still Deprived Of Basic Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) As the 19th anniversary of the devastating earthquake was observed, the victims in Balakot and the surrounding areas of Hazara division remain deprived of basic facilities, despite the passage of nearly two decades and the completion of four provincial government tenures.
Despite clear orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the construction of New Bakrial City and the allotment of plots in Balakot city for earthquake survivors, these promises have yet to be fulfilled. Additionally, the construction of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), which was to be built at a cost of 550 million rupees, remains incomplete, and many government schools that were destroyed are still operating in makeshift shelters.
On Tuesday, residents of Balakot and nearby areas observed the 19th anniversary of the earthquake that claimed thousands of lives and devastated the city. At 8:52 AM, a memorial service was held in Balakot, attended by earthquake survivors, members of civil society, and various organizations, who observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims.
The earthquake struck on October 8, 2005, at 08:52 AM, measuring 7.
6 on the Richter scale, resulting in the loss of approximately 80,000 lives and widespread destruction across Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Balakot alone, over 17,000 people lost their lives. Collective prayers for the victims were held at various locations throughout the town.
The disaster inflicted significant damage on the Hazara division, particularly in Balakot and its surroundings. According to the Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), 2,959 schools and colleges were destroyed, yet only half of the affected buildings have been rebuilt.
On this anniversary, survivors continue to wait for the reconstruction of schools and health centers. The delays in the development of New Bakriyal City, where those affected by the 2005 earthquake were to be accommodated, have prompted protests from the residents of Balakot. The 2005 earthquake not only destroyed buildings and infrastructure but also left a legacy of unfinished rehabilitation projects that continue to impact the community.
As of now, complete school and hospital facilities are still lacking in the earthquake-hit areas of Balakot.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IST unveils Pakistan’s largest Space Festivities2 minutes ago
-
PHA starts renovation & maintenance work of Liaquat Bagh2 minutes ago
-
KP districts report measles outbreak2 minutes ago
-
MNA distributes “Himmat Cards”2 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran appointed as convener of FPCCI food, snacks committee3 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, seven injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Sewerage connection work begins in Sahiwal12 minutes ago
-
UoS announces results of Associate Degree Programmes12 minutes ago
-
October 8’s grief still fresh, says Mushaal Mullick13 minutes ago
-
5th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to begin at University of Malakand, attracting nation’s brightest ..22 minutes ago
-
Two alleged robbers killed22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start Canola cultivation immediately23 minutes ago