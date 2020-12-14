190 cops from Khyber, Hassan Khel complete training in Jamrud Fort

The passing out parade of 190 policemen belonging to two divisions of merged districts including Khyber and Hassan Khel held at Jamrud Fort on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The passing out parade of 190 policemen belonging to two divisions of merged districts including Khyber and Hassan Khel held at Jamrud Fort on Monday.

The trained policemen presented the parade in a ceremony with CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur as a chief guest. Commander 102-Brigade, Brig. Mudassar, Jawans of Pak-Army and concerned police officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing a ceremony, the CCPO lauded police performance and said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He stressed upon passing out cops to win public confidence by devoting themselves to the service and take the prestige of the police force to new heights of professionalism.

He said it was the responsibility of every policemen ensure protection of lives and properties of the people.

Gandapur said the training process would further enhance the capabilities of the police personnel and prepare them to cope with any emergency in an effective way.

At the end of the ceremony, CCPO distributed course completion certificates among the personnel who completed the training and also awarded prizes among best performers of the training.