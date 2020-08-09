190 Covid-19 patients under treatment in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 09 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) witnessed rapid decline in positive cases of coronavirus after only 07 fresh cases were tested positive and hospitalized during last 24 hours across the state raising tally to 2141 on Sunday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A total of 1883 patients out of all 2141 cases tested positive in AJK, have been discharged from various public-sector health facilities after complete recovery, the state health authorities told media on Sunday.

Only a total of 190 patients tested positive were under treatment in the state-run health facilities across Azad Jammu Kashmir, the health authorities said in an official statement updating the current pandemic situation in the State.

The health authorities confirmed the registration of 07 new cases in AJK – which include 03 each in Muzaffarabad and Poonch districts and one in Kotli district.

The pandemic had so far claimed a total of 58 lives across AJK include 22 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher, 04 Sudhanoti, 08 in Bagh and 06 in Kotli, 01 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 200 patients tested positive, 184 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 16 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of AJK.

A total of 215 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire AJK on Sunday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 28901 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 2141 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Sunday a total of 25807 persons were tested negative of the COVID-19 .

A total of 58 Quarantine centers were constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.