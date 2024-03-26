190 mln pound case hearing adjourned till April 2

The hearing of the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala jail has been adjourned until April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The hearing of the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala jail has been adjourned until April 2.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court heard the case on Tuesday.

The defense counsel completed cross-examination against the section officer of the National Accountability Bureau.

The testimony of ten witnesses was recorded during the hearing, whereas cross-examination against five witnesses was completed.

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom.