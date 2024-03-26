Open Menu

190 Mln Pound Case Hearing Adjourned Till April 2

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

190 mln pound case hearing adjourned till April 2

The hearing of the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala jail has been adjourned until April 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The hearing of the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala jail has been adjourned until April 2.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court heard the case on Tuesday.

The defense counsel completed cross-examination against the section officer of the National Accountability Bureau.

The testimony of ten witnesses was recorded during the hearing, whereas cross-examination against five witnesses was completed.

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Jail Nasir April Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

3 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

3 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

3 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

9 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

9 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

9 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

9 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

9 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

21 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

21 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan