190 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising infection toll to 8820

Around 190 new cases of positive cases dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, raising the toll of infection to 8820

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 190 new cases of positive cases dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, raising the toll of infection to 8820.

According to Daily Dengue update shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS), the total number of active cases in the province are 978.

236 patients have recovered from the disease today. While the number of total recovered patient has reached to 7833.

The number of total death caused by the disease during its current outbreak has been recorded as 09, adds the report.