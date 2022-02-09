190 open manholes get lids, road crossing facilities for kids at 248 schools

Exactly 190 manholes found uncovered in the district have been covered by lids to save people particularly children from the risk of accidents

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Exactly 190 manholes found uncovered in the district have been covered by lids to save people particularly children from the risk of accidents.

Chairing a meeting deputy commissioner Salman Khan to review progress on tasks assigned by Punjab chief secretary, officials on Wednesday said facilities had also been made available at 248 schools to help children cross roads in a risk free environment.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Umar Shirazi, Muhammad Akhtar Mandheera, Assistant Commissioners Bakhtiar Ismail, Khurram Hameed, Chief Officer District Council Mohammad Hussain Bangash and officials from Local Governments, education Department, Transport Authority officials were present.

Deputy Commissioner was informed that 500 faulty street lights had been repaired or replaced with new ones while work was in progress on 242 others.

Cleanliness of drainage and 110 kilometer long sewerage lines had been completed.

Cleanliness of 110 km green belts and 11 play grounds were also completed while action was taken against 61 public service vehicles for emitting smoke and overloading.

While addressing the meeting, District Commissioner Salman Khan directed to continue the routine cleanliness operation for lifting of waste and start renovation of the cross-sections in the city at the earliest.

He ordered to improve condition of the transport stands. He said the operation against illegal billboards in Khanewal was commendable adding that other local government departments should follow it.

He directed officials for launching anti-encroachment operation without any discrimination.

He asked Assistant Commissioners to personally monitor the implementation of Chief Minister's tasks in the Tehsils.